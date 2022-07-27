Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

