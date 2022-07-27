Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,096.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,096.43 ($49.35).

DGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,746.50 ($45.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,603.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,708.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a market cap of £85.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,866.92. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52).

Insider Activity

Diageo Company Profile

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.07) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($9,960.98). Insiders purchased 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

