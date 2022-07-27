Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $193.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $163.90 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 301 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

