Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of DIN opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

