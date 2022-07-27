Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($40.48) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.64) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.42).

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,572 ($30.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($42.22). The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,400.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,394.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,590.55.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

