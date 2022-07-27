Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 238,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

