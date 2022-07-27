Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.63 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $12.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.03. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.04.

DPZ opened at $386.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,682,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 297,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.