DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

DraftKings Trading Down 5.5 %

DKNG stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

