DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.
DraftKings Trading Down 5.5 %
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.