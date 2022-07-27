Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Investec

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.60) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,160 ($13.98) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.