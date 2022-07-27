DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($25.51) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €25.70 ($26.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($42.73). The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

