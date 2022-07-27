eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 965,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after acquiring an additional 488,773 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

