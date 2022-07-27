Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

EIX opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

