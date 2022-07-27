Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $126.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.