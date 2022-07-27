Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.75, but opened at $117.00. Encore Wire shares last traded at $124.13, with a volume of 5,218 shares.

The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.