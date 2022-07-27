Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$989.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$989.73.

EDV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE EDV opened at C$23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.