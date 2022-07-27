Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.78. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 400,378 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFOI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

