Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

