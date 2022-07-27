Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.