Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 368,695 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intel worth $170,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.