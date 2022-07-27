Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 160,481 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $130,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

