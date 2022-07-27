Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $177,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $396.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

