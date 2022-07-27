Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,833,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.