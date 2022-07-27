Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $159.82 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $159,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

PLD opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.