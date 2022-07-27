Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $178.08 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $178,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.