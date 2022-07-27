Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,804 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $121,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $313.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

