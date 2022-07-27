Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $149,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.