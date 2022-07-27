Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Envestnet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $232,000.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.