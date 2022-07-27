Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.