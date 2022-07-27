EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 74,936 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.