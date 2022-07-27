Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

