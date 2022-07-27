Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Middleby stock opened at $135.55 on Monday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.