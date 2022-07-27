Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

EQT opened at $45.57 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

