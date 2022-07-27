Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amarin in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amarin by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.