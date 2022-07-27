Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Cut to €38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

