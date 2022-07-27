ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 2.8%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 2,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 21,840.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,262 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 36.03% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

