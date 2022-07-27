Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 409,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Everbridge by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

