Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $90.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

