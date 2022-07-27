Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 63,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

