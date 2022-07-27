Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

