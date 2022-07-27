Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.