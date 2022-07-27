Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $127,514,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $88,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 611,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 516,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

