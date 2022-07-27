Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Fastly has set its Q2 guidance at -($0.18-0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance at -($0.60-0.50) EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

