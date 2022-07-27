FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

