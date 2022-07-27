Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $126.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

Insider Activity

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.