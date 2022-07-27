Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

