Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

