Financial Contrast: Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 8.20% -1.06% -0.36% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.61 -$149.57 million N/A N/A Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Keppel REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; and operates hotels, as well as engages in the entertainment activities. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

