Financial Contrast: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.65 $58.73 million $3.38 7.22

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

