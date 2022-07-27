Financial Review: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) vs. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heliogen presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 312.30%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 41.05 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $52.88 billion 0.21 -$4.78 billion ($7.47) -1.13

This table compares Heliogen and Korea Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heliogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Korea Electric Power -17.88% -16.60% -5.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heliogen beats Korea Electric Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total of 763 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,459 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,923 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 892 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 344,286 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 132,376 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,940,440 units of support with a total line length of 532,348 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance and service, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

