Financial Survey: Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -50.40% -20.50% -11.78% Avaya -0.62% 51.82% 3.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.11 billion 8.93 -$532.61 million ($2.10) -15.96 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.06 -$13.00 million ($0.32) -6.47

This table compares Unity Software and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unity Software and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 6 9 0 2.50 Avaya 3 4 1 0 1.75

Unity Software presently has a consensus target price of $89.13, suggesting a potential upside of 165.91%. Avaya has a consensus target price of $13.78, suggesting a potential upside of 565.59%. Given Avaya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Unity Software.

Summary

Avaya beats Unity Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions that enables organizations to provide their workers with a single application for all-channel calling, messaging, meetings, and team collaboration with the same use as existing consumer apps; and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, which enables customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value, as well as offers communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, performance management, and third-party integration. This segments Avaya OneCloud CPaaS solutions combines the cloud with its communications platforms, which enables developers to integrate both UCC and CC communications capabilities directly into internal and customer-facing applications and workflows. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also offers business devices, such as IP-enabled handsets, multimedia devices, and conferencing systems. It sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company has a strategic collaboration with RingCentral, Inc. to accelerate the company's transition to the cloud. Avaya Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

