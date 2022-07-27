FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

